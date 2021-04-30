ECSO: Man Beat Woman With Chair For 30 Minutes, Punched Deputy In The Face

An Escambia County man beat a woman with a chair for half an hour and punched a responding deputy in the face, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cornelious Williams, 47, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery in a domestic violence situation.

About 6:40 Thursday morning, ECSO deputies responded to a man down call in the 700-block of Yonge Street. Once on scene, deputies found a female victim severely beaten and in the middle of the road. The domestic violence occurred inside a nearby home, where the victim was beaten with a chair for 30 minutes, deputies said.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies found Williams inside the home.

“Williams punched a deputy in the face while resisting arrest; however, he was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Williams was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.