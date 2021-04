Cypress Lakes Golf Club Damaged By High Winds, Closed For Repairs

The Cypress Lakes Golf Club in Cantonment was damaged as a line of storms moved through the area early Saturday morning.

High winds caused damage both inside and outside the clubhouse at the course on Old Chemstrand Road.

It’s not known yet how long Cypress Lakes will be closed for repairs.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.