Corrections Officer Accused Of Smuggling Narcotics Into Escambia Road Prison

April 13, 2021

A corrections officer at the Escambia County road prison has been arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics in the facility.

Byron Jermaine Banks, age 29 of Molino, was charged with two felony counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Banks is a camera operator at the Escambia County Work Annex, commonly known as the road prison, on Highway 297A in Cantonment. He was allegedly familiar with blind spots in the camera system and used that knowledge to pass narcotics to an inmate.

The inmate, Alexander Maynard, told investigators that he met Banks in a blind spot out of camera view where he handed him a potato chip bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and spice. Maynard, according to arrest report, had previously been caught by another corrections officer with several grams of synthetic cannabinoids (“spice”), cocaine, and methamphetamine. He told officers that they belonged to another inmate. Maynard was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and smuggling contraband.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, video surveillance showed Banks walk past Maynard. Maynard then follows him to a blind spot for the cameras. When Mayard comes back into view of the camera, it appears he has something in the front of his pants consistent with a potato chip bag, and something in his left hand. Banks then walks back into the camera’s field of view, the arrest report continues.

Banks told investigators that he drove to an address on East Kingsfield Road to pick up the narcotics, the arrest report states. Banks’ other statements were redacted from the report.

Banks’ mugshot is exempt from the release under Florida law due to his status as a corrections officer.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 