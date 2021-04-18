Community Health Vaccination Clinics This Week In Cantonment, Brownsville
April 18, 2021
Community Health Northwest Florida will hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Cantonment and Brownsville.
Appointments are required.
Eligible persons who wish to participate in one of these events should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, April 20
Location: Brownsville Community Center — 3200 W. De Soto St., Pensacola
Time: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Location: 4-H Building — 3730 Stefani Road, Cantonment
Time: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Location: Brownsville Community Center — 3200 W. De Soto St., Pensacola
Time: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
These clinics are open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine,
