Community Health Vaccination Clinics This Week In Cantonment, Brownsville

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Cantonment and Brownsville.

Appointments are required.

Eligible persons who wish to participate in one of these events should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, April 20

Location: Brownsville Community Center — 3200 W. De Soto St., Pensacola

Time: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Location: 4-H Building — 3730 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Time: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Location: Brownsville Community Center — 3200 W. De Soto St., Pensacola

Time: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

These clinics are open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine,