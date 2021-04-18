Cecelia Gregson Nobles

Ms. Cecelia Gregson Nobles. age 51, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atmore, AL.

Ms. Nobles was a native of Atmore, AL. She was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Gregson and Daisy Bell Rolin; brother, Eddie Wayne Gregson; and sister, Sherry Ann Phillips.

She is survived by her one son, Fayv Blain (Hunter) Nobles (Kassadi) of Atmore, AL; one daughter, Daya Nicole (Pookie) Nobles of Atmore, AL; two brothers, Charles Gregson (Cheryl) of Atmore, AL; Timothy Gregson of Semmes, AL; two sisters, Robin Barlow (Larry) of Atmore, AL; Melanie Gregson of Atmore, AL; two beautiful grandchildren, Harmonie Nobles and Bentley Ard.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Friendly Holiness Church.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Friendly Holiness Church.

Pallbearers will be Fayv Nobles, Dakota Barlow, Aaron Gregson, Bryan Gregson, Anthony Phillips, Steven Gregson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Gregson, Keith Griffith, Corey Gregson, Cody Phillips, Michael Wayne McGhee, Jeff Ard and Andy Nobles.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in Atmore, AL is in charge of all arrangements.