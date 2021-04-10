Boy Wants To Be Like His Hero – His ECSO Lieutenant Dad

April 10, 2021

Three-year old Caisen Frazier wants to grow up to be just like his hero — his daddy, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Patrick Frazier.

And that made for amazing pictures by his photographer mom.

The uniform? It was made from scraps of old uniforms from daddy’s 18+ year career. The miniature replica patrol vehicle was ordered by dad, and he did the design and painted. The gunbelt holding the painted plastic gun? It was an old one that was just collecting dust that cut down.

“This baby is obsessed with fire trucks, police cars, excavators and dump trucks,” mom Kelsei Frazier said. “But absolutely nothing compares to his love for his Daddy and the work he does. Caisen treats Patrick like he hung the moon, takes it down and hangs it again daily. His daddy is his world, and if he only knew just how much his daddy loves him.”

