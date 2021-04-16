Arson Investigation: SUV Burns In Quintette Park, Gas Can A Few Feet Away

A vehicle fire Thursday night in the Quintette Park is under investigation as arson.

The SUV was fully involved in fire when the Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

A gas can was visible just a few feet away from the burned out vehicle. The fire is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click o enlarge.