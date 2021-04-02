Alabama Semi Truck Driver Killed In Highway 97 Crash In Davisville

The driver of a semi truck was killed in a single vehicle crash in Davisville early Thursday morning.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 97 north of Nokomis Road about 6:20 a.m. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a culvert, went airborne and collided with a large oak tree.

The 52-year old Alabama man was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Highway 97 was closed for nearly three hours between Nokomis Road and Meadows Road for the crash investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic victims. The Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.