19-Year Old Escambia County Woman Killed In I-10 Crash

April 15, 2021

A 19-year old Escambia County woman was killed in an early morning wreck Thursday on I-10.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Ninth Avenue overpass. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman lost control of her car and traveled onto the shoulder where she struck a tree.

A 21-year old female passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and a two-year old suffered minor injuries.

FHP said all occupants of the vehicle were properly restrained.

Comments

One Response to “19-Year Old Escambia County Woman Killed In I-10 Crash”

  1. Brian on April 15th, 2021 1:46 pm

    Here’s a news article that describes the people and groups that were opposed to removing those oak trees. This was a big deal back in 2013, FDOT cleared most of those Oaks almost overnight to expand the interchange and this angered the environmentalist and politicians that were blindsided by the tree removal (see Grover Robinson’s article below). After politicians met with FDOT, the remaining oaks were taped off and given a large buffer zone to prevent any accidental damage from construction equipment.

    https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2013/12/17/not-so-scenic-highway-state-clears-ancient-oaks-as-part-of-expansion-project/1582766/

    and another article with our former Commissioner and Mayor Grover Robinson

    http://www.northescambia.com/2013/12/letter-to-the-editor-grover-robinson-on-i-10-scenic-highway-work

    I’d like to know if this Oak was in the original FDOT plans to be removed.





