19-Year Old Escambia County Woman Killed In I-10 Crash

A 19-year old Escambia County woman was killed in an early morning wreck Thursday on I-10.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Ninth Avenue overpass. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman lost control of her car and traveled onto the shoulder where she struck a tree.

A 21-year old female passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and a two-year old suffered minor injuries.

FHP said all occupants of the vehicle were properly restrained.