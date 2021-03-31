Your Local Pizza Hut Has A New Owner In Massive Franchise Deal

Your local Pizza Hut has a new owner.

Flynn Restaurant Group has acquired 937 Pizza Hut locations across the United States from NPC International. NPC declared bankruptcy in 2020.

The deal includes the Pizza Hut restaurants in Cantonment, Pensacola, Milton, Pace, Atmore, Flomaton and Brewton, a Flynn Restaurant Group spokesperson told NorthEscambia.com.

Flynn, which describes itself as the largest restaurant franchise operator in the country, including Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and Arby’s. With the purchase, Flynn will nearly double its restaurant count as a result of this acquisition, now owning and operating a combined total of 2,355 quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants, generating $3.5 billion in sales and employing 73,000 people in 44 states.

Pictured: The Pizza Hut location in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.