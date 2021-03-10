Officials Warning About Dry Weather And Wildfire Risk

Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center have seen an uptick in wildfires recently and are cautioning residents to be vigilant in the coming days if they conduct any outdoor burning. With continued dry weather, low humidity and a natural transition to the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season, wildland firefighters have battled at five fires in the past four days.

“It’s more fires than we were seeing a week or two ago but it’s not unusual for this time of year. The number is on the rise,” said David Smith who oversees the firefighting efforts as operations administrator for Blackwater. “We’ve had really nice weather; maybe more people are out doing yard work and some spring cleanup. We want folks to be careful if they decide to burn those leaves and limbs.”

Forecasts call for continued low humidity and higher winds with the next chance of rain not predicted until early to middle of next week.

Residents may burn yard debris in piles less than eight feet in diameter as long as they meet the setbacks and there are no city or county ordinances against it. There currently are no burn bans in effect in Escambia or Santa Rosa Okaloosa counties. In addition to meeting the required setbacks, it is recommended that those who chose to burn have a charged water hose and shovel or rake on hand, never burn on windy days and never leave a fire unattended. Residents must ensure their burn piles are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended as lingering heat from smoldering debris often is the cause for escaped fires.

Those wishing to conduct large pile burns or acreage burns must call (850) 957-5701 for an authorization and meet additional requirements which might include having heavy equipment on site.