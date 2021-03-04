The Book Fair Is Back At Molino Park Elementary School, And There’s A New Way To Pay.

March 4, 2021

The Scholastic Book Fair is back this year at Molino Park Elementary School, and it’s been extended with a new way for parents to pay.

For over 30 years, those mobile cases of the Scholastic Book Fairs have offered a chance for schools to make a little money while giving students access to affordable books to read.

For cashless shopping, parents or guardians can create a payment wallet online by clicking or tapping here. The digital wallet can be used at the Molino Park book fair or online at a virtual book fair. Cash and checks are also accepted at the school. (Checks should made out to Molino Park Elementary and include a phone number.)

The book fair at Molino Park will continue through Wednesday, March 10.

“All proceeds Molino Park makes will be used for new purchases to update our school library collection,” said MPES Media Specialist Rebecca Hatch.

