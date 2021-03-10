Tate Tennis Beats Milton, Lady Aggies Softball Beats Escambia; Milton Baseball Tops Tate

TENNIS

Tate 7, Milton 0 (boys)

Tate 4, Milton 3 (girls)

The Tate Aggies boys and girls tennis teams beat Milton on Tuesday. The Boys won 7-0 and Girls were 4-3 overall.

BASEBALL

Milton 6, Tate 2

The Milton Panthers defeated the Tate Aggies 6-2 Tuesday night.

Tanner Rochon went three innings on the mound for the Aggies, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two with Jackson Penton, Jadon Fryman and Tucker Griffin rounding out the game.

Tate high three hits from Dalton Bowen, two from Dylan Godwin, and one each from Drew Reaves, Zak Licastro and Jackson Penton.

SOFTBALL

Tate 9, Escambia 1

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Escambia Gators in 9-1 Tuesday night after four runs in the fight inning and another four in the sixth.

Abbie Burks pitched a complete seven inning game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

For Tate, Christina Mason had three hits in four at bats. Kennedy Turner had two hits, and Michayla Kent, Courtney Lundquist, Sophia Jones and Courtney Adams had one hit each.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.