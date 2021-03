Sunshine, Near 70 For Your Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.