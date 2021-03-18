Six Months After Hurricane Sally, $269.2 Million In Federal Assistance Provided
March 18, 2021
Just over six months ago, communities across 14 affected counties in Florida experienced the devastating effects of Hurricane Sally.
Since the hurricane made landfall September 16, 2020, federal assistance for recovery in those counties is approximately $269.2 million. This includes National Flood Insurance Program insurance payments; FEMA grants for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs, and other needs not covered by insurance; and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
Federal assistance for Hurricane Sally, as of March 16, 2021:
- More than $36.3 million approved in FEMA Individual Assistance:
- More than $28.4 million approved for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments.
- Nearly $7.9 million approved to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
- 8,463 individuals and households were approved for housing assistance and other disaster-related costs such as home repair, rental assistance and replacing essential household items.
- More than 5,400 homeowners and renters displaced by the storm have received rental assistance.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration approved 2,141 low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses for more than $84 million.
- 4,758 claims filed with the National Flood Insurance Program primarily in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties; $144.5 million paid.
- Flood insurance specialists have contacted more than 360 insurance agents and more than 280 real estate professionals in the Hurricane Sally-affected area with flood-insurance and flood-risk information, claims and marketing support.
- More than $4.4 million in Public Assistance grants approved for Hurricane Sally-related reimbursements to state and local governments, and certain nonprofits.
