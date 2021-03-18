Six Months After Hurricane Sally, $269.2 Million In Federal Assistance Provided

Just over six months ago, communities across 14 affected counties in Florida experienced the devastating effects of Hurricane Sally.

Since the hurricane made landfall September 16, 2020, federal assistance for recovery in those counties is approximately $269.2 million. This includes National Flood Insurance Program insurance payments; FEMA grants for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs, and other needs not covered by insurance; and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

Federal assistance for Hurricane Sally, as of March 16, 2021:

More than $36.3 million approved in FEMA Individual Assistance:

More than $28.4 million approved for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments. Nearly $7.9 million approved to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.

