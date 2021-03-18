Sacred Heart Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Without An Appointment At Olive Baptist Today

March 18, 2021

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart is offering COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment today until 3 p.m. at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, while supplies last.

The vaccination clinic is open to to Florida residents 60 and older, and others who qualify under Florida’s latest executive order. Other groups eligible for the vaccine at the two locations are:

  • Employees of the Escambia County School District and private schools (K-12).
  • First responders, firefighters and law enforcement personnel age 50 and older,
  • Healthcare workers with direct patient contact
  • Individuals ages 18 to 64 who have underlying conditions that, according to the CDC, put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 