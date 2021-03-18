Sacred Heart Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Without An Appointment At Olive Baptist Today
March 18, 2021
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart is offering COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment today until 3 p.m. at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, while supplies last.
The vaccination clinic is open to to Florida residents 60 and older, and others who qualify under Florida’s latest executive order. Other groups eligible for the vaccine at the two locations are:
- Employees of the Escambia County School District and private schools (K-12).
- First responders, firefighters and law enforcement personnel age 50 and older,
- Healthcare workers with direct patient contact
- Individuals ages 18 to 64 who have underlying conditions that, according to the CDC, put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
