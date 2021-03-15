Rain To Begin The Week, Increasing Risk Of Severe Storms By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.