Pilot Club Donation To Provide Shade For Escambia Westgate Students

The Pilot Club of Pensacola presented a $10,500 donation to Escambia Westgate School to purchase canopies and shade sails to protect students from the sun.

They will be installed over the new Escambia Westgate playground to make it safer to the students to play outside on sunny days. Nearly 200 students ages 3-22 with developmental disabilities attend Escambia Westgate.

The grant included matching funds from the Pilot International Founders Fund.

Pilot Club of Pensacola members Sue Levin Linda Petty and Shirley Jacques presented the check to Escambia Westgate Principal Joanna Sellers and Assistant Principal Karen Robinson.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.