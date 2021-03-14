Pedestrian Struck And Killed Saturday Night

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 37-year old Pensacola woman attempted to cross North Pace Boulevard approaching West Gonzalez Street when she was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by a 36-year old Pensacola man.

The female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

