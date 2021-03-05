Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Century

March 5, 2021

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday afternoon in Century.

It happened on North Century Boulevard just north of Pond Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the adult male was attempting to walk across the roadway when he was struck by a driver that was unable to avoid a collision.

The man was transported from the scene by Escambia County EMS but was pronounced deceased. The adult female driver of a Hyundai Sonata involved in the crash was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Century”

  1. Ann on March 5th, 2021 5:52 pm

    Prayers for everyone involved

  2. A. Whorff on March 5th, 2021 5:50 pm

    Prayers and love for the friends and family of the deceased. Prayers and love for the driver as well as I sure it has tramatized her. So sad





