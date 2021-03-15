‘One Shot’ Vaccination Clinic Planned For Century, Surrounding Communities

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a special Johnson & Johnson “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Century Century Community Center at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard in Century. A limited amount of vaccine is available for this special event which is for residents of Century and surrounding communities.

Appointments are required. Eligible persons who wish to be scheduled for this special Johnson & Johnson vaccination event should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 or Community Health Adult Primary Care at (850) 724-4064 to make an appointment.

Some features of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine include the following:

Only one shot is required

For persons 18 and older

Vector vaccine

Doesn’t contain eggs, latex or preservatives

This clinic is open to all residents Century and surrounding communities who qualify, including those covered under the governor’s latest executive orders. Currently, the amended order expands the groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida to include all people age 60 and older (effective on March 15th), people who are “medically vulnerable”, as well as individuals who hold specific jobs that put them at high risk.

Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines:

Persons 60 years of age and older

Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required: Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the pre-existing condition.

All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).

Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in daycare setting

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older



IMPORTANT: