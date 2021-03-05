Northview Beats PHS; Tate Freshmen Over Navarre

Northview 17, Pensacola 4

The Northview High Chiefs beat the Pensacola High Tigers 17-4 Thursday night in Pensacola.

Bryce Korinchak drove in four runs on two hits. He had runs on a second inning single, a walk in the fifth and a sixth inning single.

Luke Bridges, Jamarkus Jefferson and Rustin Pope each had two hits for the Chiefs. Kaden Odom and Trent Knighton had a hit apiece.

Jefferson pitched five innings, allowing six hits with four runs and striking out seven. Josh Landis was on the mound for a single inning, sitting down two with no hits

Tate 12, Navarre 5 (Freshmen)

The Tate Aggies Freshmen defeated Navarre 12-5 Thursday.

Joseph Polk went three innings on the mound for Tate, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three.

Cole McNair pitched two innings, allowing one run, one hit and striking out three.

Conner Hassell had three hits for the Aggies, and McNair had two. Ketch Kings, Connor Baer, Neal Croom and Josh Murph had one hit each.

Pictured: Jamarkus Jefferson on the mound for Northview. NorthEscambia.com file photo.