Northview Baseball Beats W.S. Neal; Pensacola Catholic Tops Northview Softball

SOFTBALL

Pensacola Catholic 8, Northview 2

The Pensacola Catholic Crusaders defeated the Northview Chiefs 8-2 in softball action Monday night.

Emma Gilmore game up eight runs on three hits, striking out five, in four and a third innings. Aubrey Stuckey tossed one and two thirds innings in relief, giving up no hits and striking out one.

Kaitlin Gafford, Payton Gilchrist and Nevaeh Brown had hits for the Chiefs.

BASEBALL

Northview 6, W.S. Neal 5

Northview 8, W.S. Neal 5 (JV)

