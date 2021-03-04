Newly Renovated Century Branch Library Reopens (With Photo Tour)

The Century Branch Library reopened Tuesday after being closed for a month for renovation.

One of them most notable features of the new library design is a much improved use of space. The children’s area has been expanded, now incorporating what was formerly a storage room. The adult area, shelving and the circulation desk have been rearranged, creating a large open reading area that can be used for events and library programs.

FOR A PHOTO TOUR, CLICK HERE.

And, it’s like a park inside the library.

That’s how Escambia County Director of Library Services Todd Humble describes the newly renovated library.

“We are pleased to present a bright, open and airy space for our residents to enjoy within the Century Branch Library. The design concept behind this renovation was to represent nature,” Humble said as he describe the new, modern look of the library. “The paint color on the walls is blue to simulate the sky and the carpet pattern was chosen to simulate a patio. The color of the furniture was selected for a bright contemporary look, which will include orange, green and light blue colors.”

There will be two aquariums, one of which will include fish that might be caught in the Century area.

“The adult section will incorporate flowers and trees in the artwork. The lobby will include artwork of squirrels. The idea is to create a peaceful and inviting experience for residents to enjoy nature within the library.”

And then there’s the pod chair, likely to become very popular with library patrons. It’s comfy, with soft fabric inside. The hard dome-shaped outside shell provides sound isolation, making for a quiet reading spot.

Due to shipping and other delays, the renovation project is not quite compete. An official grand opening ceremoney will be scheduled for a later date.

FOR A PHOTO TOUR, CLICK HERE.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.