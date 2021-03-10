Mary Yvonne Milstead Coon

March 10, 2021

Mary Yvonne Milstead Coon, age 85, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on March 4, 2021.

She was born on November 14, 1935 in Oak Grove, FL to the late Lawrence Hilton and Lillie Belle Ziglar Milstead. She was a retired operator from Monsanto Company. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. “Her canvas was her garden.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Peter Coon; her siblings, Frances Hanks, Helen Haddock and Howard Milstead.

She is survived by her sons, William Kevin (Jannette) Coon of Oak Grove, FL and Lawrence Peter (Betty) Coon of Oak Grove, FL; her daughters, Kathryn (Raymond “Eddie”) Roach of Bratt, FL, Dr. Pamela (Robert “Bob”) Gibbs, Jr. of Monroeville, AL, Susan (David) Underwood of Pensacola, FL and Zelda Berry of Oak Grove, FL; her sister, JoAnn (James “Butch”) White of Oak Grove, FL; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brian Calhoun and Pastor Glenn Coon officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jacob Coon, Nolan Berry, Phillip Coon, Gavin Coon, Seth Harbin, Thomas Twitty, Logan Weber, Michael Sonen and Alex Rhamstine. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Roach, Jr., Robert Gibbs, Jr., David Underwood, James White, Eathan Coon And Austin Berry.

Flowers will be accepted but donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 