Mary Yvonne Milstead Coon

Mary Yvonne Milstead Coon, age 85, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on March 4, 2021.

She was born on November 14, 1935 in Oak Grove, FL to the late Lawrence Hilton and Lillie Belle Ziglar Milstead. She was a retired operator from Monsanto Company. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. “Her canvas was her garden.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Peter Coon; her siblings, Frances Hanks, Helen Haddock and Howard Milstead.

She is survived by her sons, William Kevin (Jannette) Coon of Oak Grove, FL and Lawrence Peter (Betty) Coon of Oak Grove, FL; her daughters, Kathryn (Raymond “Eddie”) Roach of Bratt, FL, Dr. Pamela (Robert “Bob”) Gibbs, Jr. of Monroeville, AL, Susan (David) Underwood of Pensacola, FL and Zelda Berry of Oak Grove, FL; her sister, JoAnn (James “Butch”) White of Oak Grove, FL; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brian Calhoun and Pastor Glenn Coon officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jacob Coon, Nolan Berry, Phillip Coon, Gavin Coon, Seth Harbin, Thomas Twitty, Logan Weber, Michael Sonen and Alex Rhamstine. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Roach, Jr., Robert Gibbs, Jr., David Underwood, James White, Eathan Coon And Austin Berry.

Flowers will be accepted but donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse.