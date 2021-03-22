Kingsfield Elementary Teachers Get Pied In The Face For Relay For Life (With Photo Gallery)

March 22, 2021

Kingsfield Elementary School students recently had a chance to pie their teachers in the face.

It was all part of an annual fundraiser for Relay for Life, and they collected $1,101.37, twice as much as last year.

“We took nominations for teachers who wanted to be pied. Throughout the week students brought in money to add to the jars for the teacher they wanted pied,” said Kenli Rowe, a fundraising project coordinator and proud recipient of a pie plate full of whipped cream.

“We had daily totals and at the end of the event the top 5 teachers would be pied. But. in reality, most of the teachers who had volunteered took a seat and got pied anyway! This has been an annual event for Relay each year since the school opened and the kids, and the teachers, look forward to it,” Rowe said.

The top five classes were

  • Hope Tourney, first grade, $202.77, Kenli Rowe, fourth grade $202.77 (tie)
  • Whitney Hager, fourth grade, $121.82
  • Melissa Venable, kindergarten, $110.43
  • Stephanie Harris, kindergarten, $100.77
  • Ashley Raia, third grade, $63.59

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

