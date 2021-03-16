Isolated Storms Today; Increasing Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5 of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night in most of the North Escambia area. the potential threats include strong tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail up to golf ball size. Additional updates will be provided by the National Weather Services as they refine the forecast:

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 61. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.