Honeysuckle Garden Club Spruces Up Fillingim Landing Entrance

March 16, 2021

The entrance to Fillingim Landing in Barrineau Park is looking much better today thanks for a group of dedicated volunteers.

On Monday, 14 volunteers from the Honeysuckle Garden Club planted donated trees and flowers at the Fillingim Landing entrance. Sometimes working in the rain, the group also picked up trash in the area.

Fillingim Landing is a day-use recreation area that offers a canoe/kayak launch, hiking trails, picnic areas, pedestal grills, portable toilets and gravel parking. The area, managed by the Northwest Florida Water Management District, does not allow ATV’s or trailer boat launching. It is day use only (no camping), and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Fillingim Landing is located off Jacks Branch Road south of Barrineau Park Road. Admission is free.

