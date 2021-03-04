Greater Pensacola Chamber Honors Community Excellence At 61st Annual PACE Awards

March 4, 2021

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce held its annual Pensacola Area Commitment to Excellence (PACE) Awards Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The following winners were announced:

Spirit of Pensacola: Dave and Mary Hoxeng, Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3, ESPN-94.5, WEBY-99.1
Advocate Leader: Brian Wyer, CEO, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce
Leader in Education: Shannon Nickinson, Director of Early Learning, Studer Community Institute
Professional Leader: Dr. David Josephs, Clinic Director, Lakeview Center
Business Leader: Norris Ayvazian, Operations Manager, Peaden Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical
Community Leader: Lisa Lyter, Creative Strategist, Red Iron Design House
Emerging Leader: D.C. Reeves, Co-Founder/CEO, Perfect Plain Brewery

“My congratulations go to this year’s PACE Award honorees,” stated Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce President Todd Thomson. “After such a trying year, it is wonderful to come together and celebrate our community’s excellence.”

Pictured: Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Pensacola Area Commitment to Excellence (PACE) Awards winners. Photo Cat Country 98.7 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 