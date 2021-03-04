Greater Pensacola Chamber Honors Community Excellence At 61st Annual PACE Awards

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce held its annual Pensacola Area Commitment to Excellence (PACE) Awards Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The following winners were announced:

Spirit of Pensacola: Dave and Mary Hoxeng, Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3, ESPN-94.5, WEBY-99.1

Advocate Leader: Brian Wyer, CEO, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce

Leader in Education: Shannon Nickinson, Director of Early Learning, Studer Community Institute

Professional Leader: Dr. David Josephs, Clinic Director, Lakeview Center

Business Leader: Norris Ayvazian, Operations Manager, Peaden Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical

Community Leader: Lisa Lyter, Creative Strategist, Red Iron Design House

Emerging Leader: D.C. Reeves, Co-Founder/CEO, Perfect Plain Brewery

“My congratulations go to this year’s PACE Award honorees,” stated Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce President Todd Thomson. “After such a trying year, it is wonderful to come together and celebrate our community’s excellence.”

Pictured: Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Pensacola Area Commitment to Excellence (PACE) Awards winners. Photo Cat Country 98.7 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.