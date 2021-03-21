Great Weather Sunday And Monday; Then It Gets Wet, Really Wet

March 21, 2021

Our North Escambia weather looks great for Sunday and Monday. Rain moves in Tuesday, with several inches of possible through Thursday. Flooding may become likely.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

