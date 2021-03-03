Free UF/IFAS Dicamba Stewardship Training Available Online For Farmers

The University of Florida’s Pesticide Information Office has launched Florida’s virtual 2021 Dicamba Stewardship Training. The training is free, short (roughly 36 minutes), and is virtual. There is no need to physically come into an Extension office to view the training as in years past. Due to the shorter length of this year’s training, there are no pesticide CEUs are associated with it.

This training is required for all applicators who plan to apply (or want the option of applying) dicamba over the top of cotton or soybean. These crop labeled dicamba products are XtendiMax, Engenia, Tavium, and Fexapan. All applicators using these products are required to have a restricted use pesticide license (no supervision of unlicensed applicators).

For the online training and more information, click or tap here. A completion certificate can be printed online to show proof of training.

Pictured: Traditional cotton with dicamba drift injury row (right) vs healthy (left). Photo by Jay Ferrell, UF/IFAS, for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.