Free UF/IFAS Dicamba Stewardship Training Available Online For Farmers

March 3, 2021

The University of Florida’s Pesticide Information Office has launched Florida’s virtual 2021 Dicamba Stewardship Training. The training is free, short (roughly 36 minutes), and is virtual. There is no need to physically come into an Extension office to view the training as in years past. Due to the shorter length of this year’s training, there are no pesticide CEUs are associated with it.

This training is required for all applicators who plan to apply (or want the option of applying) dicamba over the top of cotton or soybean. These crop labeled dicamba products are XtendiMax, Engenia, Tavium, and Fexapan. All applicators using these products are required to have a restricted use pesticide license (no supervision of unlicensed applicators).

For the online training and more information, click or tap here. A completion certificate can be printed online to show proof of training.

Pictured: Traditional cotton with dicamba drift injury row (right) vs healthy (left). Photo by Jay Ferrell, UF/IFAS, for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 