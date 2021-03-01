Florida Teachers, Police And Firefighters Over 50 Can Now Get COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida is being expanded to sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school employees that are age 50 or older.

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order expanding vaccine eligibility that thus far has been concentrated on people age 65 and older. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.

An order issued last week also allows the vaccination of people under age 65 if they are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to the virus by a physician.

Long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact are still eligible for the vaccine.

During a press conference Monday, DeSantis said Florida would get up to 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires a single dose. Bot the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two does.