Florida Teachers, Police And Firefighters Over 50 Can Now Get COVID-19 Vaccine

March 1, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida is being expanded to sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school employees that are age 50 or older.

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order expanding vaccine eligibility that thus far has been concentrated on people age 65 and older. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.

An order issued last week also allows the vaccination of people under age 65 if they are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to the virus by a physician.

Long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact are still eligible for the vaccine.

During a press conference Monday, DeSantis said Florida would get up to 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires a single dose. Bot the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two does.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 