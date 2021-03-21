FDOT Seeks Input On Widening Beulah Road, New I-10 Interchange Near West Kingsfield

The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a nearly $152 million plan to widen Beulah Road to four lanes and construct a new I-10 interchange with a connection to West Kingsfield Road..

The proposal includes:

A new I-10 interchange in the area of Beulah Road.

Widen I-10 to six lanes from the Florida/Alabama state line to the Pensacola Weigh station.

Widen Beulah Road to four lanes from West Nine Mile Road to Isaacs Lane to I-10, connecting to West Kingsfield Road.

New traffic signals would be added at the new I-10 interchange, Frank Reeder Road and West Kingsfield Road.

The improved Beulah Road would include not only two lanes in each direction, but also a 12-foot bicycle and pedestrian lane (see cross section below). FDOT has determined that four residences will need to be relocated.

The total cost estimate stands at $151.7 million — that’s $5.9 million for design, $16.1 million for right of way acquisition, and $129.7 million for construction.

If the process is fully funded, it could take another five years to complete the project.

The plans can be viewed, and comments can be submitted, by clicking or tapping here.

NorthEscambia.com graphics derived from FDOT data.

Above: A new Beulah Road interchange on I-10 with a connector to West Kingsfield Road.

Above: Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road.