Family Using App Discovers Missing Man Was Killed In Traffic Crash
March 17, 2021
Family members use a tracking app to find a traffic crash victim Wednesday afternoon, two days after he was reported missing.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 37-year old man lost control on the I-110 ramp to I-10 westbound, and was ejected after he struck a concrete guardrail and overturned into the trees. Troopers are not sure exactly when the crash happened.
FHP said the vehicle and the victim were in area that was not visible to passing drivers, and there were no immediate signs of a collision in plain view.
His body and vehicle were located by his family using a family locator tracking app he had on his phone.
The man’s name has not been released.
Comments
How horrible! There are so many skid marks and gouges in the pavement on that curve and the guard rail is constantly mangled, so I can see how anyone who didn’t witness this accident wouldn’t realize that another one just happened.
RIP, young man.
So sorry for this family. Wake up Escambia County this is a dangerous curve. There are wrecks here all the time, especially when it rains. My sister had an accident here when a bobtail semi truck did a 360 in front of her and she had to go off the road to avoid him. How many people have to be hurt or die here for the County to redesign this interchange!