Family Using App Discovers Missing Man Was Killed In Traffic Crash

Family members use a tracking app to find a traffic crash victim Wednesday afternoon, two days after he was reported missing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 37-year old man lost control on the I-110 ramp to I-10 westbound, and was ejected after he struck a concrete guardrail and overturned into the trees. Troopers are not sure exactly when the crash happened.

FHP said the vehicle and the victim were in area that was not visible to passing drivers, and there were no immediate signs of a collision in plain view.

His body and vehicle were located by his family using a family locator tracking app he had on his phone.

The man’s name has not been released.