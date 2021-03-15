Escambia County 4-H Members Headed To State Event Competitions
March 15, 2021
The UF/IFAS Escambia County Extension Office recently hosted 4-H County Events consisting of competitions in public speaking, demonstrations and illustrated talks, photography, graphic design and share-the-fun (talent) activities.
The socially distanced event featured 29 youth who submitted 66 different entries.
This year all senior blue ribbon demonstrations and the first place senior public speaker and Share-the-Fun participants will go on to State 4-H Events. The top junior (ages 8-10), intermediate (ages 11-13), and senior (age 14+) photographs will now proceed to the state contest. For graphic design competitions, all blue-ribbon winners will be eligible for the state contest at 4-H University at the University of Florida in July.
The following county winners will advance to state:
Graphic Design:
- Baylee B.
- Syrah Chauvette
- Ryan Clake
- Tucker Padgett
- Ava Chauvette, named Best in Show
- Brayden Clarke
- Maddie Goss
- Gracie Meredith
Share-the-Fun (Talent):
- Kailee Dunlap
Public Speaking:
- Maddie Goss
Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks:
- Alan B.
- Maddie Goss
- Gracie Meredith
- Ethan Thorne
- Hannah Thorne
- Jessica Conti
Photography:
- Zaiyn Chauvette
- Ryan Clarke
- Katherine Ballard
