Escambia County 4-H Members Headed To State Event Competitions

The UF/IFAS Escambia County Extension Office recently hosted 4-H County Events consisting of competitions in public speaking, demonstrations and illustrated talks, photography, graphic design and share-the-fun (talent) activities.

The socially distanced event featured 29 youth who submitted 66 different entries.

This year all senior blue ribbon demonstrations and the first place senior public speaker and Share-the-Fun participants will go on to State 4-H Events. The top junior (ages 8-10), intermediate (ages 11-13), and senior (age 14+) photographs will now proceed to the state contest. For graphic design competitions, all blue-ribbon winners will be eligible for the state contest at 4-H University at the University of Florida in July.

The following county winners will advance to state:

Graphic Design:

Baylee B.

Syrah Chauvette

Ryan Clake

Tucker Padgett

Ava Chauvette, named Best in Show

Brayden Clarke

Maddie Goss

Gracie Meredith

Share-the-Fun (Talent):

Kailee Dunlap

Public Speaking:

Maddie Goss

Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks:

Alan B.

Maddie Goss

Gracie Meredith

Ethan Thorne

Hannah Thorne

Jessica Conti

Photography: