Design Firm Presents New OLF-8 Hybrid Concept During Virtual Town Hall (With Video)

The design firm that is working to create an master plan for the OLF-8 site in Beulah held a virtual town hall Tuesday night to present their latest mixed use concept.

On February 18, DPZ CoDesign first presented the new plan to the Escambia County Commission with a combination of commerce, residential and amenities (pictured bottom). The “Adjusted Hybrid Plan” allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

DPZ presented the plan to the public during the virtual meeting, allowing residents a chance to ask questions and present feedback. Participants were asked to complete a four questions survey, and those results are below. The number of people that took part in the survey was not announced with the results.

Video of the meeting is below; skip ahead to about 5:30 for the beginning of the nearly three hour town hall.

“We are optimistic this new compromise plan will have the political support to move forward into the next phase of the project,” said Marina Khoury, of DPZ CoDesign. “We value continued public engagement and community input.”

The county commission will discuss OLF-8 again at their next meeting.