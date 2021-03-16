Convicted Molino Felon Facing Weapons, Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

March 16, 2021

A convicted felon from Molino is facing weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop.

Alexander George DeLoach, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a marijuana, knowingly driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear on a felony charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped DeLoach’s vehicle in the area of Detroit Boulevard and Pensacola Boulevard for an alleged improper left turn. Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a bag containing cocaine, a bag of marijuana, and a loaded .22 caliber weapon, according to an arrest report.

DeLoach remained in the Escambia County jail without bond.

