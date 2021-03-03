Charles W. Guthrie

Mr. Charles W. Guthrie, 90, of Lynn Haven, FL passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1930 in Ranger, NC to Lon C. Guthrie and Ethel K. Guthrie. He was the 11th child of 14.

Mr. Guthrie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, was a police officer in Florala, AL and worked for the Division of Forestry at Tyndall AFB until his retirement in 1990. Other than loving his family, Charles was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and anything to do with the woods.

He married Marie F. Guthrie on April 18, 1953. They were married for 54 yrs. until she passed away in 2008.

Mr. Guthrie is also preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers & sisters.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Smith (David) of Milton, FL, David Guthrie (Sandi), Kenneth Guthrie all of Southport, FL and Catherine Mount (Kelly) of Chipley, FL; one brother, Jack Guthrie (Evelyn) of Defuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren, Jesse Jalomo (Juan) of Milton, FL, Jacquelyn Johnston (Brian) of Century, FL, Rebecca Guthrie of Southport, FL, Justin Guthrie, Kevin Guthrie (Ashlynn) of Panama City, FL, Codey Guthrie (Amanda) of Long Beach, MS, Ethan Mount (Whitney) of Chipley, FL and Levi Mount (Xena) of Chancellor AL; great-grandchildren, Brianna Smith, Meredith Johnston, Madyson Guthrie, Miles Guthrie, Annalynn Guthrie, Caden Guthrie, Jordy Guthrie, Amelia Harris, Malone Harris, Ryleigh Farrell, EJ Mount and Kyle Mount; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Lynn Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, our Dad would want you to buy someone some bait or take them fishing.