Century To Apply For $2.15 Million Grant To Rehab Community Centers, Camp Fire USA, Chamber

The Town of Century is taking the next step toward applying for a $2.15 million coronavirus relief grant.

Following a public hearing, the town council voted Tuesday night to seek technical assistance from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to review the town’s pre-application project for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus Funds.

Century will apply for:

— $1 million for rehabilitation of the Carver Community Center

— $562,000 for rehabilitation of the town’s “Ag Building” community center on West Highway 4 and a parking lot

— $250,000 for rehabilitation of the Camp Fire USA buildings (owned by the town)

— $147,000 for rehabilitation of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce building (owned by the town)

The grants will be awarded by the state in amounts ranging from $200,000 to $5 million for neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, economic development, public service, planning or housing. The grant requires that at least 70% of the funds must be used for benefit low and moderate income persons.

If DEO determines Century’s application is eligible for funding, then a second public hearing will be scheduled before a final application is submitted.

Pictured: Pastor Michael Steward of Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church questions a grant application for the Carver Community Center as resident Helen Mincy listens. Pictured inset: Century resident Robert Mitchell also questions a grant application for the Carver Community Center. Pictured below: Century Town Council President Luis Gomez during a recent public hearing. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.