Century Reschedules COVID-19 Grant Hearing After Oversight Leads To Wrong Address In Public Notice

The Town of Century has rescheduled a grant application public hearing after a simple oversight led to public notices that listed two different locations for the meeting.

The public hearing will allow the town to apply for coronavirus funding through a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $200,000 to $5 million for neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, economic development, public service, planning or housing.

A public notice distributed in the council’s agenda pack and a public notice posted on the front door of Century Town Hall both listed the location of Monday’s night’s public meeting as Century Town Hall on North Century Boulevard. However, the town council voted in January to move all of their meetings to the Century Community Center on West Highway 4 beginning February 1 in order for more social distancing space and to allow for more public participation.

Town planner Debbie Nickles told the council that a public notice submitted for publication in a local weekly printed newspaper had the correct meeting location of the community center, which is where the council meeting was being held.

An improper public notice would be in violation of the Florida Sunshine Law and might invalidate Century’s grant application.

“I believe we will need to have another public hearing because the address is incorrect, although a number of people obviously figured out where the meeting was,” interim City Manager Vernon Prather said. “It is listed at 7995 North Century Boulevard (town hall). We’re not there so we have enough, we need to re-advertise. We’re trying to make transition from the old address to the new address.”

“Make sure we are all on the same page at the same time because people came by tonight with questions and concerns,” council member Sandra Jackson said in comments directed to town staff. “One person print, the next person proofread so we can go on and conduct the town’s business in a professional manner.”

The public hearing has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4. The public is encourage to attend to offer input on how the funds could be spent if the town is awarded a grant.

Pictured: Consultant Robin Phillips discusses a Community Development Block Grant. Pictured below: Members of the public attended the Town of Century council meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.