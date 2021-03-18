Century Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Year Old Girl As She Walked To The Library; He Is Facing Up To Life In Prison

A Century man is facing up to life in prison after being convicted by a jury of grabbing a 16-year old girl she walked to the library in Century and raping her.

Na’Keetric Devonte Davison was convicted of kidnapping, sexual battery using threats of force or violence, attempted sexual battery, trespassing and criminal mischief. He will be sentenced in late May and designated as a sexual predator.

On August 21, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 29 and McCurdy Street Wednesday where a teen female exiting the wood line told deputies she had been raped by a man that fled the area on foot.

A passerby called 911 to report a disturbance after seeing a man pull the teen into wooded area. The motorist’s intervention allowed the teenage victim to escape from Davison.

The 16-year old female was obviously hysterical, standing with her jeans unzipped and her hair in disarray. She told deputies she was walking south on the sidewalk to the Century Branch Library when she was approached from behind by a a man that asked her for some change. She stated the man, later identified as Davison, grabbed her and pulled her into a wooded area adjacent to the sidewalk. Davison then grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the ground and told her not to scream or he would kill her, the report states.

The teen told deputies that Davison then sexually assaulted her before telling her again that he would kill her if she screamed out. He then took her wallet from inside her purse and fled on foot into the woods.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A perimeter was established, and Davison was tracked by deputies and K-9 units from the Escambia County Road Prison and the Century Correctional Institution.

NorthEscambia.com was there as Davison was found inside a small storage building used as a meeting room adjacent to the New Calvary Church at Zion and Jackson streets. He had kicked in the door of the building in order to gain entry, according to an arrest report, and consumed several bottles of water and a bag of chips. He as apprehended wearing only his underwear after hiding his clothes in a refrigerator inside the building. The hidden clothing matched the description provided by the victim. Other evidence was collected at that time that helped corroborate the crime.

