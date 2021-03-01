Cantonment Woman Killed In Gulf Shores Crash

State troopers have identified the victim of a fatal single vehicle wreck in Gulf Shores Friday night as a Cantonment woman.

Lindsey Murphy, 40, was killed in the crash just after 10 p.m. February 26 on Highway 59. She was the passenger in a 1996 Honda Accord that left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The driver, 34-year old Arthur Arabian of Pensacola, was also injured in the wreck.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing their investigation.

File photo.