Cantonment Woman Charged With Stealing Her Jailed Brother’s Car And Selling it

A Cantonment woman is accused of stealing her brother’s vehicle and selling it by having another person impersonate her brother — all while he was in jail.

Niquita Lashon Potter, 35, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property and altering a vehicle title.

After Potter’s brother was arrested, he requested that she retrieve and maintain his 2019 Dodge Charger. After getting out of prison, he learned the car had been sold without his permission.

Potter told deputies that her father provided a key and location of the vehicle. She explained that her father was sleeping with a woman while she was sleeping with the woman’s husband, according to arrest report. State records showed the Dodge was now registered in the name of the woman the father was sleeping with, the report continues. Both individuals denied they were involved in any intimate relationship with the parties in the case.

The vehicle was allegedly sold to the man with which Potter claimed to have an intimate relationship, the report states. He provided documentation showing he was making payments to Potter on the vehicle.

Potter remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $17,500.