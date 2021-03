Cantonment COVID-19 Testing Closed Thursday And Friday

The Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 testing site at Cantonment Pediatrics will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Also:

COVID-19 testing at Brownsville has moved to Jackson Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

COVID-19 testing at Jackson Street will be combined rapid testing and send outs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

The changes were made to accommodate various COVID-19 vaccination events.