Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Escambia County Man

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that the Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 71-year old Escambia County man after he was located. Further details were not provided.

Previous story:

Roger Michael Kuhn was last seen at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Lillian Highway. He was driving a red 2002 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number RIY1880 and a flip-flop sticker on the back.

He is described as being 5’,11” with long gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jogger style pants and green slippers.

Kuhn may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.