Bratt Man Pursues Suspected Burglars Driving Stolen Truck In ‘Wild’ Chase

A Bratt man pursued suspected burglars driving a stolen truck in what was described by law enforcement as a wild chase during the early morning hours Tuesday.

It all started when a pickup truck was stolen from outside a business in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Davisville about 2:30 a.m. By 4:30 a.m., the pickup was outside a home in the area of North Highway 99 and Macks Road in Bratt. The resident heard noises and thought his barn was being burglarized. The resident went outside, got in his vehicle and chased the stolen pickup, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bratt man called 911 and was able to provide the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with the license plate number and description of the stolen truck he was chasing.

“It went behind houses and through yards on McElhaney Road,” ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com. “The man kept following the stolen truck, and the suspects were driving wildly and attempting to elude him.”

The man told deputies that the suspects tried to hit his vehicle, and he was forced to take action avoid a collision several times.

“At one point, a suspect threw a large piece of PVC pipe out of the truck, striking the victim’s truck and damaging his side mirror,” Southard said. The man eventually lost sight of the stolen truck as it headed toward Alabama.

The Atmore Police Department later located the stolen truck and two suspects in a field in the area of Old Bratt Road and Airport Road. Atmore Police said the men were not immediately arrested, but unspecified charges are now pending. Arrest warrants for the vehicle theft are also expected to be issued in Florida.

File photo.