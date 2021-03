Bicyclist Killed On North Davis Highway Sunday Night

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night on North Davis Highway.

A 30-year old man driving a pickup truck was southbound on Davis Highway near Northcross Lane about 10:40 p.m. when a bicyclist crossed into his path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP was still working to identify the driver, describing him only as a Hispanic male.

File photo.