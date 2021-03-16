Bergosh Wants To Add Paid Crew To Beulah Fire Station, Grow Volunteer Roster

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh plans to bring forward a proposal to add full time employees to support the volunteer firefighters at the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

An Escambia Fire Rescue analysis, completed at Bergosh’s request, estimates the bottom line cost at about $220,000 per year for a three-person fire company in Beulah for nine hours a day, Monday through Friday. The crew would consist of one lieutenant and two firefighters, one of which would be a paramedic to provide Advanced Life Support on medical emergencies.

The current average EMS response time to Beulah is about 15 minutes, according to the ECFR analysis.

Bergosh said that even with the paid daytime crew, volunteer firefighters would reman a crucial part of the fire service in Beulah.

“I have strongly supported the volunteers at Station 2 in Beulah since I have lived here — and I still do now, more than ever,” Bergosh wrote on his blog. “These men and women are excellent and they do a great job. These volunteers will soon have a new, modern fire facility which is being designed right now, and for which the board has committed a total of $4 million to build.”

With tremendous growth in Beulah, and the upcoming development of OLF-8, the District 1 commissioner said improvements are necessary, and he intends to find funding.

“I believe we may be able to fund the first two years of this additional, enhanced coverage for Beulah utilizing Federal Rescue Plan funding; eventually, as OLF-8 gets developed, I support adding impact fees, a TIFF, or an enhanced MSBU (or some combination of these three) — only on the developments permitted there (on OLF-8) in order to offset this additional $220,000 in costs thereby eliminating the need to raise the county-wide MSBU. I do not and will not support raising the MSBU county-wide,” he said.

Bergosh stressed that the Beulah Fire Station will remain a volunteer station, and he is working to grow the volunteer ranks.

“I am also, simultaneously working a plan to bolster and grow the roster of volunteers at Beulah. That plan is already underway.”

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue is staffed much like Bergosh’s plan for Beulah. Century has a paid firefighter crew on duty from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Volunteers provide coverage nights and weekends.