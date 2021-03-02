Ascension Sacred Heart To Hold Vaccination Clinics For School District Employees 50 And Older

Ascension Sacred Heart is collaborating with the Escambia County School District and the Santa Rosa County School District to provide district employees age 50 and older with the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Teams from Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart are organizing vaccination clinics for eligible school district employees on Thursday and Saturday at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola. A third clinic will be held Saturday at Parkmore Plaza in Milton, in the former Bealls department store building.

Teams from Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart are organizing vaccination clinics for eligible school district employees on the following dates and locations:

Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola: Thursday, March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parkmore Plaza in Milton, in the former Bealls department store building: Saturday, March 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The partnership plan between Ascension Sacred Heart and the two school districts developed quickly after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order yesterday which expanded the list of groups eligible for vaccines distributed by the state.

In addition to the first priority groups of long-term care facility staff and residents, healthcare workers and persons 65 and older, the governor’s new order allows the following additional groups to be vaccinated:

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

Last week, Gov. DeSantis also cleared the way for more people under age 65 to receive shots if they are at increased risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

“We are pleased we were able to quickly reach an agreement with both school districts to vaccinate teachers and support staff who are 50 or older,” said Justin Labrato, chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart. “We hope to vaccinate about 3,500 to 4,000 employees. By setting up clinics on Thursday and Saturday, we want to make it convenient for school employees to go to either the Milton or Pensacola locations.”

Ascension Medical Group teams will provide first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots, spaced about four weeks apart. More more information will be coming from each school district to their eligible employees about how to schedule appointments.

“The Santa Rosa School District is grateful for the partnership with Ascension Sacred Heart and for the opportunity to provide our employees with the vaccine,” said Dr. Karen Barber, superintendent of schools for the Santa Rosa County School District. “Participation in the vaccine clinics beginning this Thursday and Saturday will provide our employees peace of mind as they serve the students and families of Santa Rosa County”.

Any public or private school employee K-12 that has questions about vaccine scheduling or vaccine eligibility can send an email to: COVID19vaccinesupport@ascension.org. Ascension Sacred Heart will assist with the vaccination efforts for any patient that meets the criteria.

Will Condon, president of the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart, said the collaboration with the two school districts reflects the hospital’s mission of caring for the health of children and those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We want to protect the health of teachers and all of those who care for our community’s children. This is one more step towards making teachers, parents and school children more confident that our schools can stay open and continue to operate in a safe way,” Condon said. “As more vaccine is produced and becomes available in our communities, we look forward to the time when all school employees will be able to get vaccinated.”

Labrato added that Ascension Sacred Heart also is working on plans to hold vaccination clinics for eligible staff at private schools, law enforcement officers and firefighters who are eligible under the governor’s latest order.



