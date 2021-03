$1.3 Million Covered Play Area And Multipurpose Room Completed At Beulah Elementary

Construction is now complete an a new multipurpose room and covered play area at Beulah Elementary School.

At $1.3 million, Morette Company was the low bidder on the Escambia County School District project. Four other bids ranged up to nearly $1.48 million.

The project was funded by half cents sales tax money.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.